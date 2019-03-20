|
|
Richard Fred Davis
- - Richard Fred Davis was born February 9th, 1932 in Nebraska. Richard passed away October 10th, 2018 in Lexington Kentucky. He is survived by his wife Suzie Davis, his sons Jeff and Grant, his stepson J. Johnson, his step daughter Debbie Star and 6 grandkids and 1 great grandson. He worked many years for Cascade international in Redding Ca. He will be dearly missed. Services will be held at the Veterans Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Rd, Igo, CA, 96047 on Friday, March 22nd at 2 pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 20, 2019