|
|
Richard Harrison Marx
Palo Cedro - "He has shown you, O man, what is good,
And what does the Lord require of you?
To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." Micah 6:8
Dick Marx lived that verse all of his life.
Richard Harrison Marx was born in the Redding Maternity Home in Redding, California, December 29, 1938 to Bob and Lesta Marx. Later, he also had a wonderful step-father, John Orsini. Dick went to his new home in Heaven, March 9, 2019. Both Lesta and Johnny and Bob and Jean have predeceased their beloved son.
Dick leaves behind his wife, Deana, his son Butch Marx and daughter Cheryl Marx-Jackson, (Rich). He leaves four grandchildren, Terah and Morgan Jackson and Alexandra and Carson Marx. He also leaves two step-children, Grant Noble and April Little, (Dan), three step-grandchildren, Madison and Haley Noble and Max Little.
Dick will be missed by his two brothers, Ron Marx, (Linnea), and Don Marx, (Debbie), and his sister, Deborah Ellis, (Roger), as well as many nieces and nephews.
From the time Dick was six years old, taking apart his grandma's clock so he could see how it worked and then putting it back together began a lifelong interest in and mastery of anything mechanical. He also developed a love of woodworking, designing and making many beautiful, as well as useful, wood additions to the house.
After leaving the Air Force as an airplane mechanic, Dick worked for Rother's Auto Parts and then for the Shasta County Road Department as supervising equipment mechanic later as shop foreman.
Dick and his first wife Barbara were married for 38 years, lived as well as raised their children on Beatie Rd. which was part of the Beatie Ranch. After her death in 2001, he married Deana Bailey in 2003. For sixteen years, Dick and Deana found happiness again. They traveled, took tours, attended concerts and became part of the Oak Grove Bible Fellowship family. His was a life well- lived.
Dick's memorial service will be held Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove Bible Fellowship Church, (Palo Cedro Seventh Day Adventist Church building).
Please remember Dick with donations to the Good News Rescue Mission.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 16, 2019