Richard Lyn Potter
- - On Monday, March 11, 2019, Richard Lyn Potter, our brother, father, uncle, cousin and grandfather, passed away at the age of 63. Richard was an artist and craftsman. He built remarkable hand made chairs out of driftwood from the northern coast. He was spiritual and loved God. He told extraordinary tales. He will be sorely missed by many friends and family in the community of Shasta County. Please follow his facebook (Richard Lyn Potter) page for details on his Celebration of Life. It will be scheduled soon.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 31, 2019