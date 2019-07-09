|
Richard Michael Dieffenbacher
Redding - On Sunday, June 30, 2019, Richard Michael Dieffenbacher, loving father of two, passed away at age 66.
Rich was born on August 30, 1952 in Long Beach, CA to Herbert Mark and Jenny Marie Dieffenbacher. He attended Cerritos College where he developed his love for welding and painting as well as building just about everything.
Rich was a truly skilled welder and painter. He also loved to fish and build things with his hands. Rich used his passion to make beautiful things for family and friends. He also was a lover of the outdoors and dogs. He taught his daughters how to survive in the outdoors - fishing, hunting, and taking care of your car.
Rich is survived by his children Lori, Crystal, Shawn, and Shannon, his siblings Dennis, Herb, Paul, and Linda, and his grandchildren Amaris, Lacie, Valerie, Aliyah, Andrew, Jaylie, and Brayden.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 am at Water of Life Community Church 7625 East Ave., Fontana, CA 92336.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 9, 2019