Richard Miller Ericson



Our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, Richard Miller Ericson, passed away after a brief illness, at the Jordan Valley Hospital, on June 2, 2020. He was born March 3, 1933 to Elvie Philip Ericson and Doris Francis Miller, near Princeton, Minnesota. As a child he lived in McCloud, California and Anderson, California where he met his beautiful wife. He married Kathleen McKinney on November 3, 1950. Their family includes four children: Karen (David Pace) of Richfield, Utah; Lois (John Phillips) of West Jordan, Utah; Wanda (Wade Butler) of Hyrum, Utah; Keith Ericson (Susan), of Redding, California. He adored his 21 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He had a 26-year career working in the timber industry at Ralph L. Smith Lumber Company and Kimberly Clark Corporation. He then worked in the paper industry at Simpson Paper Company for 17 years. His job titles included payroll, computer programming and management information systems. Dick and Kathleen were very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served as a Scout Leader, Ward Clerk, Bishop's Counselor, Bishop, Stake President's Counselor, and Stake President. Upon retirement, he and his wife served a mission in Mudgee, New South Wales, Australia, and they served as the first Temple President and Matron of the Medford Oregon Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Dick is preceded in death by his best friend and love of his life, Kathleen McKinney Ericson; parents, Elvie and Doris Ericson; brothers, Don and Tom Ericson; his in-laws, Clifton and Vennie McKinney; and granddaughter Paula Pace. He is also survived by several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. A hard worker, he valued a job well done, was a gifted craftsman and mechanic. He loved to hunt and fish. An outdoorsman, he spent time in nature, camping and canoeing, often taking his family along. He especially enjoyed family gatherings at the cabin in Old Station, California. He loved his ancestors, their stories and how their decisions affected our family. Dick cherished his friends over a lifetime and will be missed by everyone who knew him.









