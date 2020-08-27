Richard "Bruce" Negus



Hayfork - On June 30, 2020, at age 95, Richard "Bruce" Negus, a resident of Hayfork California passed from this world. Per his wishes, he died at home with his son" Michael" and granddaughter "Rebecca" at his side.



He was born 11/17/1924 in Fullerton CA. later moving to Oakland, and finally to Auburn. As a young man, he exhibited a strong mechanical aptitude. After finishing school, he went to work as a mechanical trainee for McClellan Airforce Base. In 1943 he joined the Merchant Marines. He had several jobs while sailing including baker, oiler, and junior engineer. He served until the end of WWII in 1945. After the war he purchased his first truck. This was an awakening for him.



He was a truck driver for the rest of his life. He hauled a variety of cargo: sand and gravel, cattle, produce, lumber, logs. and some things not meant to be hauled. He and Good friend Jack Hoaglan hauled a bridge from Junction City to Hayfork so the doctor could cross the creek during high water. The bridge had been cut into two sections. It took a while to strap it on the trucks. There was a lot of improvising as the bridge was loaded onto two logging trucks. It was quite a sight, but they managed do it with no mishaps. He was also an accomplished mechanic. When not driving truck, his time was spent in the shop. He worked on equipment, trucks, cars, and anything else that needed fixing. Carpentry was another skill he acquired. For him, work had to be exactly right. If a board needed to be 8 feet, 7.95 feet was not good enough. He was preceded in death by wife "Gladys", parents Charlie and Joanne, brother Charles, and sisters Barbera and Malloa. He is survived by son "Michael, with wife Alicia", Granddaughters "Rebecca with husband Mark"," Kathy with husband Dominic", and Emily along with 6 great grandkids and 5 great-great grandkids. He will be missed by family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Hayfork cemetery starting at 11:00am September11, 2020.









