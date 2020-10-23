Richard R. Henderson



We have lost a valued loving family leader this week. Our beloved Richard died on October 21, 2020



Richard was born January. 9, 1961, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charles Evans Henderson and Mary Ellen Henderson. The family soon moved to Anaheim California to raise their young and growing family. Richard was a dedicated, working family businessman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and anything that had to do with his two beautiful children and grandchildren. Richard was one of the most outgoing sportsmen's a person one could have known. Richard always included all those around him to participate in any event or activities that he planned. Richard put his family and nature as his greatest priority. If you met our new Richard, you would meet a man with love in his heart for his children, and a man with a big heart and a huge smile. His loving kindhearted nature was one of the most cherished and enduring character Richard shared with all those who knew him. Richard was a devoted father to his two children, and he would often take them on a fishing trip, camping, diving for abalone and Disneyland.



He is survived by his Two sisters Cindy and Vicki, and brother David, and his Two children Ryan and Morgan, and his six grandchildren.



Richard was our brother, father, and loving grandfather, he will be missed greatly. We will retain our memories of you in our hearts forever.



At this time no services are planned and will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store