To My Big Brother Richard,
You have always been my guiding light in family, relationships, and life. You protected me from those not kind, nor my friend. I counted on you to lead me in life’s challenging perils, and you never let me down. Your bravery, kindheartedness, and confidence have always guided me to be more like you. Your encouragement and selflessness were unconditional with sincere brotherly love. You took the time to teach me to respect nature, relationships, and family. You gave some much of yourself and shared your wisdom with all those who knew you. So much of who I am is because of you. If I am Kind, I am kind because of you; if I am strong, I am strong because of you, If I am confident, I am confident because of you, and if I am the man that I today, am that man because of you. I may not be able to call or hug you. But I can talk to you when no one else is around and remember you as my big brother, the Eagle that I looked up to the skies to soar in your shadow and lead me to the man I am today. I am confident, I am brave, and I love my family as you taught me. Apart of you forever will be a part of me. I will share these gifts with my family, children, and friends because of you. Rest In Peace, My Brother; you are free to soar the valleys, the mountains, and heavens above.
