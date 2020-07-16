Our beloved husband and father Richard "Dick" McFadyen passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born February 17, 1937 in Westwood, CA to George and Aileen McFadyen. He made his home in Cottonwood, CA. As a 60 plus years member of the Pile Driver's Union #34, Dick worked on projects such as a Nike launch facility and hundreds of bridges. He loved to travel, and his line of work made it possible to do that and have the family visit him at so many beautiful places. The family favorite was located in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands where he and the family spent a year. Dick was so proud to provide that experience for his family.



He took pride and pleasure in mentoring young people, especially his three sons that followed in their father's footsteps.



He was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, boating, and camping. He always devoted many hours and days supporting his children in their sports activities. His loud voice was always heard above all the others at their sporting events.



Dick was known for his tremendous love for his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years Barbara, sons Michael McFadyen (Rhonda) and Troy McFadyen, daughters Barbara Massett, Lori McFadyen, Kristin Boyes (Brock), and Kym Karr (Rick), his brother Jerry McFadyen (Nancy) and sister Wilma Jones, brother-in-law Kenneth Lake (Leslie), and sister-in-law's Betty McFadyen and Janet Griffin and 20 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents George and Aileen McFadyen, son John McFadyen, brother Donald McFadyen, and sister Cathie Johnson.



An outdoor gathering of family and friends will be held July, 25, 2020 10am at Little Bear Creek Ranch, 6145 Parksville Rd. Anderson, CA.









