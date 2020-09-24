1/1
Robert B. Haddon
Robert B. Haddon

Robert B. Haddon (Bob) was born in Spokane, Washington, on February 3, 1920, and passed away on September 22, 2020 at 100 years old.

He grew up in many communities in Western Washington, as his family was frequently moving because of work. As a young man, one of his first jobs was as an apprentice meat-cutter in Tacoma, Washington. Later, he worked on the ship-fitting dock in Seattle, WA, then joined the Army and shipped out to sea during WWII. His experiences during that war were often remembered by him as a very interesting part of his life. Other significant occupations during his lifetime was as a commercial painter, and some time later, as a bread truck operator. But his real love was painting.

He retired at the age of 60 years with time to pursue his hobbies. He loved the outdoors and spent many happy hours with his wife, Georgia, camping, horseback riding, boating and golfing.

He is survived by: Georgia, wife of 38 years; Amy Simpson, daughter, in Chelan, WA; Janice Townsend, daughter, in Grants Pass, OR; Rob Simpson, grandson, Justin Olsen, grandson, Heather Townsend, granddaughter and Tonia Firestone, granddaughter.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
