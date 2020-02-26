|
|
Robert (Bob) Borden
Robert (Bob) Borden passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, February 13, with family and friends by his side from Lewy Body Dementia. Bob was born in Redding, California on August 4,1951 to Bill and Lucille Borden. Bob attended Cypress Elementary, Sequoia Junior High and Shasta High School, graduating in 1969. Bob graduated from Chico State University in 1973 with a degree in Business. He retired from Shasta County as a social worker after working in the service industry for over 45 years. Bob enjoyed working with children, serving his church and was an AWANA Leader for over 25 years. After retirement Bob became a Foster Grandparent through the Mercy Oaks program serving the children of Alta Mesa School. Bob will always be remembered for putting others before himself and loving his family unconditionally. Bob is survived by his brothers Don (Johnna), Terry (Kim), his daughter Kaylee, his nephew Sayre, and close family friends Susan(Greg), Hillary and James Whitaker. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM on March 7 at Lawncrest Memorial Cemetary on Cypress Avenue in Redding. A reception will be held at the home of Terry and Kim Borden following the services.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020