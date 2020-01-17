|
Robert Collier Fisher
Robert "Bob" Fisher passed away unexpectedly on the morning of December 21st, 2019, as a result of injuries he sustained in a car accident. Bob was born in Redding, CA on February 6, 1957 to parents Robert & Betty Fisher. He spent his first 8 years in the small logging community of Wildwood, CA, and had a lasting love for that area for the remainder of his life. The family moved to Redding in 1965, and then to Palo Cedro in 1968. Bob attended Junction Elementary School, and graduated in 1975 from Enterprise High School. He attended both Chico State and Sacramento State Universities.
In 1981, Bob, his dad, and brother David opened the In & Out Market in Palo Cedro. Bob and David continued to run the family business together after their dad's death in 2005.
In 1986, Bob married Natalie Stewart. Bob was very involved with his children's activities. He was a Boy Scout leader, soccer coach and later became a soccer referee. He loved to camp, kayak and hike with his family.He was known for his kind heart and eager spirit of helpfulness.
Bob was very committed to his community of Palo Cedro. He served as a board member on the Palo Cedro Community Park. He also served for many years on the board of Palo Cedro Youth Soccer Organization, and as their Referee Coordinator. He mentored many young referees in that position.
Bob leaves behind his wife Natalie, sons Todd and Nathan and daughter Lauren, sisters Lizette (Bill) and Debbie (Frank), and brother David (Edith).
A memorial service was held on Friday, January 3rd at Oak Grove Bible Fellowship. Bob will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and community.
Memorial contributions may be made to Palo Cedro Park, PO Box 1112, Palo Cedro, CA 96073
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020