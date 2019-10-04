|
|
Robert Dale Snyder
Redding - Robert Dale Snyder, known to all as Bob, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 in Redding, California at the age of 86. He was born December 23th, 1932 in Rockford, Illinois, to parents Clem and Perle Snyder. The family moved to Los Gatos, California when Bob was 16 where he graduated with the class of 1950.
Shortly after moving to Los Gatos he met the love of his life and best friend, Mary Beatty, and they would marry in 1953. They had three children, Steven, Joleen, and Kenneth. Bob served two years in the United States Air Force, graduated from San Jose State College, and received his MBA from the University of San Francisco.
Bob worked for 35 years for Kaiser Construction materials companies, and was considered a giant in the industry. He was a highly respected professional and contributed to pioneering changes in delivering materials for large building construction. He also excelled at working with people and ultimately retired from Kaiser Materials as a Vice President in 1994. After retirement, Bob and Mary moved to Redding, California.
One of Bob's finest personality traits was his booming voice. He was known for telling long, entertaining stories which he would repeat often. Bob was a loving man who would hold your hand in the most meaningful moments. He was a gentleman who respected and adored his family.
Bob is survived by his children Steven and Joleen, his grandchildren, Mathew, Melissa, Jeffrey, Jamie, Janelle, Kristen, Thomas, and Andrew, and fifteen great-grandchildren. He also leaves a large extended family and many friends. He was predeceased by his wife Mary and son Kenneth.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may direct contributions to .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 4, 2019