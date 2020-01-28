|
Robert E. Gebhardt II
Redding - Robert E. Gebhardt II, of Redding, Ca, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of January 16, 2020 at home, with his wife by his side.
Bob was born and raised in Toledo, Oh on February 2, 1959 to Robert E. Gebhardt I and Ellen L. Martelsman. At the age of 19 he moved out west to southern California. Bob met Julie Chapman in 1993 and they quickly realized they were perfect for each other. On January 9, 1999 they were married and spent the next 21 years raising a beautiful blended family. In February of 2004, Bob and Julie decided to move to Redding. Along with Bob's love for the mountains and water, Redding was the perfect place to raise their family and restart his marketing business with his best friend Pete. In Bob's words before he passed, "I have had an incredible life. I've truly had it all. Love of my life, four great kids, successful businesses, cars, boats, trailers, and toys. I've owned hotrods, Harleys and Porsches. I've been to a Monday Night football game, numerous Raider games, including a playoff game. I've been to dozens of Laker games including NBA finals. I've seen countless rock concerts and went to radio broadcast school in Hollywood. I've traveled to several tropical places and am lucky to have a boat at the dock of our beautiful Whiskeytown Lake. I have an amazing wife who is the love of my life and a home with beautiful views of the mountains. I hit the jackpot man! I've lived!!"
Bob is survived by his wife Julie, son Bobby Gebhardt, daughter Korynne Gebhardt/Serna (Josh), son Gunnar Gebhardt, and daughter Isabelle Gebhardt. He is also survived by his sisters Debbie Hochstettler (John), Kathy Dodson (Casey) and Victoria Schaaf (Paul), plus beloved nieces, great nieces, a nephew, best friend Peter Hayes, his work family and his amazing in-laws Richard (Dad) and Sheila (Mom) Chapman.
Bob is preceded in death by his father Robert Gebhardt I, his mother Ellen Sharlow, his beloved grandparents Matt and Leone Martelsman, Carl and Dorothea Gebhardt and his nephew Casey Dodson.
The Gebhardt family wishes to thank the angels of Dignity Health Mercy Hospice and too numerous to count friends and family that have become our village the last seven months. In Bob's words, "I used to think community was the place you lived. I now know, it's the people who surround you!"
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to First United Methodist Church, 1825 East St., Redding, Ca 96001. Bob believed in their mission and what they do for our community.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020