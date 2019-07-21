|
|
Robert "Bob" Fruin
Redding - On June 26, 2019 Robert "Bob" Fruin passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Redding, California. He was born April 6th, 1940 in Joliet, Illinois to Lloyd and Marie Frechette Fruin.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Linda, sons Tom, Daniel, David and daughter Bethany. He also has 9 grandchildren, Alex, Megan, Jake, Maggie, Taylor, Zach, Madison, Mackenzie and Elliana.
His career began in 1960 in sales and he continued on that path happily for the rest of his career. He often talked about playing drums in his early years, and enjoyed golfing in the latter. He lived for 40 years in Northern California, spreading the gospel of Jesus to countless lives through many ministries including weekly nursing home visits for over 25 years. Handing out "smiles" everywhere he went, his generosity was genuine and boundless.
A memorial in his honor will be held at the Bethel Church great room, 933 College View Dr, in Redding on July 27th at 2:00p. All are welcome to come and celebrate the life of this bold man of God.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 21, 2019