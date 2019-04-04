|
Robert Joseph Maldonado
- - On January 13th, 2019 We Lost Robert Joseph Maldonado also known is Bobby Mell the hit song writer musician and number one-disc jockey the North State.
He passed away peacefully on his birthday Born. 1 13 1939 in Hayward Ca.
He is survived by his 3 sons Brian Joseph Maldonado. Robert Gary Maldonado and his first son Shaun Toby Maldonado who is now Shantelli Bigsby Maldonado after reassignment surgery.
Mr. Maldonado was a legendary back up vocalist and guitar player.
Held the spot for the #1-disc jockey while writing and recording music. Such as DEDICATION TIME found on you tube or KICK THE CAN written before his last child was born.. Joined the air force and enjoyed being with his children and his surviving wife Ottilie and her 4children Penny, Willy, Jon, and Bam.
Robert died in his sleep on his 80 th. birthday. January 13, 2019.HE WILL BE DEEPLY MISSED.
* A spot awaits you in Gods own Choir. Go hear the children walking, and a Duet to feel the morning breeze. *
RIP
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 4, 2019