|
|
Robert Lee Myers
Robert Lee Myers, 74, passed away on May 3 surrounded by his family. He was born in Montebello, CA, 12 minutes before his twin brother Richard. His parents, Carl and Helen Myers had relocated to California from the Sullivan, Indiana, area in the 1940's. Bob grew up in southern California and graduated from Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights. Bob worked for the Chrysler Corporation after high school and was a vehicle inspector for the California Highway Patrol; he ultimately had a 23-year career with the State of California Bureau of Automotive Repair. He retired as the supervisor of the Redding Office in 1994.
Bob is survived by his wife Jane, daughter Shawna, grandson Cameron Lee, great-grandson Maddix Cave, all of Redding; brother Richard (Bullhead City, AZ). His extended family includes step-daughter Jennifer (Kevin) Woodruff in NYC, step-son Jeff (Laurene) Carey in New Jersey and six grandchildren. He is also survived by nephew Tim (Deann) Smith (Granite Bay, CA); niece Sherry Langley (Needles, CA), along with great-nieces and nephews. Bob was pre-deceased by his sister Sharon (Albert) Smith.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his good friends He and Jane were active members of the Redding Corvette Set for many years, boated on Shasta Lake, cruised ocean waters, travel the U.S. in their RV, camped with friends wherever anyone wanted to go, and served for a short time with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. A Harley was a part of his life from the age of 15 - never was without one. Bob was the original Mr. Fix-It and could tackle any project including building several hot rods in his younger years. Kool April Nites was never to be missed! Throughout his life, Bob and his twin brother Richard enjoyed fun times together with their motorcycles, boats, and RVs.
His family was most important in his life and a hole will be left in all of our hearts that can never be filled. A celebration of Bob's life will be announced at a later time.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from May 19 to May 23, 2020