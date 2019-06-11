|
|
Robert (Bob) Max Jones
- - 92, passed away on June 8, 2019 and is now with our Lord. Bob was born on June 7, 1927 to Charles Roy and Sylvia Gladys (Bradbury) Jones, at their home, in Unionville, IA. Bob grew up on a farm and worked on a ranch. At the age of 15 he worked for Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad (CRI&PR). After the railroad job, he worked for Morrell's Meat Packing plant.
In 1945 Bob married Deloris, joined the Army and served in WWII. They had three children, Robert Leland, Michael, and Reginald (Reggie).
Bob married Donna on August 31, 1952 and lived in Ottumwa and Keosaqua, IA until moving to Redwood City, CA in 1954, where he worked in a factory. They have two daughters, Twyla Carpenter and Bonnie Anguiano.
He loved fishing and hunting and would travel up to Redding where Donna's relatives lived to fish for salmon and hunt ducks, geese and doves. Other hobbies included bowling, golfing and cards. In 1964 they moved to Redding and then to Project City (now City of Shasta Lake) in 1965. He was a member of the Shasta Lake Lions Club from 1976-2007. He received numerous awards and held several offices that included President.
Bob and Donna owned and managed rental properties until 1989; Jones Hardware store in Central Valley (Shasta Lake) and an income tax business. In 1988 he moved to his current property and was known as "Farmer Bob" to group home residents across the street. Bob was a member of the Boomtown Hard Hat crew that built the water fountain in the City of Shasta Lake.
Over the years Bob fell timber, drove trucks, did maintenance, and machinist work. A few places that he worked were the Lorenze Hotel & Redding Steel. Bob retired in 1989.
In 1992 Bob and Donna traveled the United States for five years. After they were done traveling Bob did security work at the McConnell Foundation's Lema Ranch for a few years. Bob then concentrated on taking care of the property where they live.
Survivors include sons, Michael (Gail) and Reggie (Marsha) of Eldon, IA and daughters, Twyla (Wags) and Bonnie (Bob) of Shasta Lake, CA, 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Robert Leland, brother Billie Lee, sisters Ruth Sageser, and Marcella Wells. Services will be held at the CrossPointe Community Church on June 14 at 10:00 am.
