Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Palo Cedro - Robert Page Miller, age 70, passed away at his home March 25th, 2019.

He is survived by his three brothers, Craig, Russ, and Bruce Miller; his sister, Darrell (Andrew) Norman; his daughter, Alison (Chris) Helton; his two sons, Harrison (Chelsea) Weld and Garrett Miller; his granddaughters, Hayden and Caylen Weld; and numerous other loving family members.

Truly one of the great ones, a free spirited cowboy with a heart that touched so many. A man of character and wisdom that spread to all. The world is not the same without him.

A memorial service will be held this Saturday, April 27th at 1:00 at the Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel in Palo Cedro.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 24, 2019
