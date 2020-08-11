1/1
Robert R. "Bob" Farley
Robert R. "Bob" Farley

Gardnerville - Robert R. "Bob" Farley of Gardnerville, NV passed away August 6, 2020, at the age of 96.

Bob was born in 1923 in Oilton, Oklahoma. He moved with his family to Long Beach, California when he was two. There he received his diploma from Long Beach Polytechnical High School.

With the outbreak of WWII, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corp in December 1942 and was stationed in England as a control tower operator. He was later stationed in Germany as part of the occupation forces after the close of the war. He was discharged in March of 1946.

Bob met the love of his life June, in Englewood, California. They married in October of 1950. They moved to Redding, California with their two children in 1959. While in Redding, Bob and June were avid square dancers and golfers. Bob enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the Moose Lodge. They lived in Redding for 43 years before moving to Gardnerville, NV in 2002 to be closer to their grandchildren.

Bob enjoyed a long career as a warehouseman and truck driver. He also worked in the construction industry as a concrete mixer driver and in lumber retail as a gate guard.

Bob is survived by June, his wife of almost 70 years, his son Randall (Cindy) Farley, his daughter Ellen (Rick) Nelson and his four grandchildren, Craig and Crystal Farley, Kathleen and Rebecca Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Jesse Farley, sisters, Mabel, Lela, Beatrice, Francis, and brother Willis "Bud."

A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight Nevada, PO Box 21123, Reno, NV 89515.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
