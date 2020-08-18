Robert "Bob" Vester Moon



Robert Vester Moon was born on December 1, 1923, in Alameda, California, to George and Elsie Moon.



Bob passed away August 9, 2020, at the age of 96 at the Vistas Assisted Living where he received excellent care.



In 1942 Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force 4th Army Air Corps Combat Group, during WWII, as was a 2nd Lieutenant. He flew P-38 and C-46 planes during the war.



His plane crashed, due to engine failure, on July 30, 1945, 13 miles south of Myitkyina, Burma.



He was the sole survivor of his four man crew:



1st Lt. Pilot Joseph A. Smith



F/O Co-pilot Robert V. Moon



T/Sgt. Engineer Eugene B. Smith



1/Sgt. Radio Operator John M. Burris



He was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses and two Air Medals and ribbons denoting the China theatre, the American theatre and the North American theatre.



He moved back to Redding, California after his service and was married to Ethelyn C. Riley until she passed away April 12, 1987. They had two sons, Darrell and Robert.



He was married to Phyllis M. Chilton from November 30, 1987, until she passed away July 31, 2014.



Bob was an agent for State Farm Insurance for over 35 years, and visited his office frequently after his retirement.



Bob and Phyllis were members of the Redding Elks Lodge and The River View Golf Club. Bob was also a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Club.



Bob kept his love of flying, owning several planes and flying to go hunting and fishing in several states. He also enjoying going to air shows and races, and hot air balloon shows in Nevada, and to air museums.



He loved to travel and he and Phyllis traveled extensively in their motor home, across the United States, Canada and Mexico with their motor home friends.



IN LOVING MEMORY



Diane Chilton Cecin and Antonio Cecin, Phil Chilton and Jason and Jennifer Chilton and their families.



Internment is at MacDonald Funeral Home in Redding, CA.









