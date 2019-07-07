|
Robert Wilbur Brown
Redding - Robert Wilbur Brown of Redding, CA passed away on his birthday Sunday morning June 30th 2019. He reached the age of 86. He was born in Fairview, Montana to his father Wilbur C and mother Marian Brown. Bob and his family moved to Central Valley, CA now known as Shasta Lake City in 1949. He attended Shasta High School and had his first job with CA Department of Fish and Game. At the age of 18 Bob was drafted into the Army. Four days after he was married he shipped out for Korea and proudly served his country for two years.
While providing for his family, Bob worked and managed many different service stations and finally owned and operated one of his own. Years later he fell in love with being a Timber Faller and being in the woods was what made him happy. Most of his jobs were in Trinity County and he absolutely loved driving west on 299 with it's up and down curves. So much, that after retiring he would jump in his BMW and drive to Weaverville just for a hot dog and to admire the rebuilding of Highway 299. He loved fishing on Shasta Lake and deer hunting with family, including his son and grandsons. One of his favorite possessions was his tractor. He loved driving it around his home and helping his family and friends.
Bob was a good father and loving grandfather. He adored his wife Sadie and his four fantastic children, son Michael, daughters Dianna Gray, Shirley Miller, and Tracy Pyzora. His grandchildren were the love of his life.
A gathering is scheduled for July 27th at 10:00 am and will be held at the Baker Cemetery in Pollard Flat. Afterwards, there will be a remembrance celebration at 2935 Keswick Dam Road, Redding, CA 96003. For any further questions please call Mike Brown at 530-604-3922.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 7, 2019