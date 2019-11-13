|
|
Rodney "Rod" Del Wellock
Redding - Rodney "Rod" Del Wellock was born on January 13, 1956, in Redding, California. He passed away at home surrounded by his loving family into the arms of Jesus on November 7, 2019, following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Shasta Community Church, in Shasta, California. Instead of flowers, you may honor Rod with a gift to Shasta Community Church.
Rod was a graduate of Shasta High School. He worked as a carpenter and flooring contractor. He served as a volunteer firefighter and assistant chief with Shasta Fire Department. He was an active member at Shasta Community Church.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Barbara Wellock; his children: Molly (Jack) Savage, Katy (Jonathan) Estes, and Christopher Wellock; Grandchildren: Brodie, Arianna, Griffin, Emmerie, Reese, Malcolm and Matilda; Parents: Delbert & Barbara Wellock; Siblings: Kim (Chris) Wellock, Lori (Mark) Loveless, and Jana (Greg) Hey-Shipton, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019