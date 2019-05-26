Services
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Northern California Veterans Cemetery
Igo, CA
Roger Warren Grenier


Roger Warren Grenier Obituary
Roger Warren Grenier

Redding - Roger Warren Grenier, born December 21,1944, in Merced, CA. He passed away in the presence of his loving family on May 21, 2019.

He was a devoted husband and father. He moved to Redding, CA in 1999 when he retired. He loved to golf, travel in the RV, play poker at the Elks with his brother, Steve and visit with his neighbors.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; brothers, Steve (Donna) Grenier and Ron (Jody) Grenier; his son, Jean-Paul Grenier (fiance Debbie) and daughter Michelle Grenier (fiance Kevin), and five grandchildren: Tyler, Ryan, Payton, Logan & Kyle.

A graveside service will be at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, in Igo, CA at 12:30 pm on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 26, 2019
