Rolene Dee Davis



Rolene Dee Davis, 57, was born November 12, 1962 to July 2, 2020. She was at home surrounded by family and loved ones when she began her journey.



Rolene is preceded in death by her father Radley Davis, Sr., step-dad Joe Lucero, and husband Vernon Scholfield.



She is survived by her lifelong mate of 37 years Edward Villa, mother Barbara Lucero, children Calvin, Evonne, and Samuel Scholfield, brothers Radley, Clyde, Aaron, and sister Lauri, her grandchildren Radley, Carter, and Casen Scholfield, Mariah Koza, Cora Claxton, Chase, Cayden, and Jayce, along with many nieces and nephews. All who she enjoyed spending time with and loved dearly.



Rolene worked for the Redding Rancheria Tribe for nearly 25 years. She transferred from the Casino to Redding Rancheria Tribal Health Clinic as a Medical Receptionist, where she retired early.



She was known for her bead work, bear grass braiding, sewing seams, and many other Arts & Crafts. These were all self-taught and she gladly passed down her skills to others. She loved yard sales and dancing to classic country and soul music.



Rolene Davis' Services will be held Sunday, July 12th at 11:00am at Redding Rancheria, 2000 Redding Rancheria Rd. Celebration of Life to follow at American Legion, 3297 Chestnut St. in Cottonwood. Funeral arrangements are being held by Blair's Direct Cremation & Burial Services.









