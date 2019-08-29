|
Ron Beck
Brookings, OR - Ron Beck was born in Tulare, CA on October 7th, 1949 to Dorothy and Fred Beck. He spent his childhood in Visalia and later married and had two children. He divorced and eventually settled down in Redding California where he met his best friend and second wife, Gwen. He loved the outdoors, hunting, camping and most of all, FISHING. He worked in the auto salvage business until 2004 and moved to Eagle Lake California and became a fishing guide, the happiest years of his life. He spent his last four years in Brookings, OR, fishing the Chetco River with his friends. Ron loved everyone and touched innumerable lives with his smile and loving personality. His greatest joy was when he was out in his boat with a "fish on". He passed away gently in the loving arms of his wife on Friday, August 23rd at 2 pm. By the Grace of God, Ron had been sober 30 years when he passed. He is survived by Gwen Beck, Richard B. LaChance, Steven Beck, Julie Beck, Janine Lancaster, his brother, Robert and his nine grandchildren, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 29, 2019