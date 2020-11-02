Ron Copeland



September 3, 1958 - October 20, 2020



Ronald Phillip Copeland passed away in Anderson on October 20, 2020.



Ron was a skilled small engine repair mechanic, and he loved working on auto transmissions. Ron was well known for his kind and gentle nature, and he was always looking for ways to help people any way he could. Ron expressed his faith in the Bible's promise of a resurrection, and he will be greatly missed until the time when he will be reunited with his loved ones on a paradise earth.



Ron is survived by his wife Kathy; daughter Michelle Dale (Benjamin), stepson Jerry Jones (Elizabeth); sister Barbara Giannola; brother David; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Arrangements by Blair's Direct Cremation and Burial Service. Services have been scheduled; contact family members for details.









