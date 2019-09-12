|
|
Ron Nilson
Anderson - Born September 19, 1932 passed on to eternity September 1, 2019 of cardiac arrest Ronald was born to Everett and Modina Oliver Nelson in Los Angles, CA but raised by his aunt after the age of two due to his mothers untimely death. He was a ham radio operator (K6JIM) since the late 1950's He was also a square dance caller since the early 1980's and belonged to the Moose Lodge in Anderson, CA.
Ron was enlisted in the US Army 7th Tank Division 1948 to 1952, he also worked for Lockheed Missiles in the 1950's, has a TV repair Shop in the 1960's and in Central Valley, Custom TV and Electronics. Also added to the many things he has done he was an electrician and general contractor. Ron had a variety of birds that was his favorite pastime as you will see pictured.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife Connie, Children Cynthia Cleveland and Bill of Spokane, WA, Charles Nelson and Valencia ofWinnemucca, NV, Eddie Nelson of Vacaville, CA, Tanya and Jared of Seattle, Juaniese Ali and Joe of Red Bluff, CA Todd Blankenship of Redding, CA Eva Howes and Dan of Dyer, IN Seventeen grandchildren twenty-three great grandchildren, cousins Kenneth Logston of Broken Arrow OK, Herb Nelson of Auburn, CA and Pat Pettitt of Sparks, NV.
Officiating Grave site services will be Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel held September 19th at 11.00 am at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Rd, Igo, California. A celebration of life will follow at Humble Joe's 2631 Balls Ferry Rd. Anderson, California.
In lieu of flowers we ask you donate to the America .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 12, 2019