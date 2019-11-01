|
|
Ronald A Mapes
Ronald A Mapes was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on October 28, 2019 in Redding, CA. He was born on July 11, 1952 in Modesto, CA to Glen and Myrna Mapes of Ripon, CA. As Ron is now celebrating at the feet of Jesus he leaves behind his bride of 47 years Diann (Cox) of Redding, daughter Janelle (Jeff) Sheveland of Alaska, and son Luke (Emily) Mapes of Minnesota, grandkids: Jadon, Silas, Maggie, Elianna, Levi and Haley, brother Jerry (Bonnie) Mapes of Shingletown, CA, sister Vicki (Steve) French of Manteca, CA. Ron also had many nieces and nephews. The Celebration of Life Service at Redding Christian Fellowship, 2157 Victor Ave. Redding, CA at 3pm on Sunday, Nov. 3rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to RCF with the memo line: Mistletoe Property Fire Warehouse or to a PayPal account for travel so Diann can visit her kids in Alaska and Minnesota. PayPal.me/dmapeskodiak
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019