Ronald George Wooters
Cottonwood - 1936-2019
Ronald George Wooters passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at his home in Cottonwood, CA. He was 82 years old. Ron was born on October 18, 1936, to Edward "Ned" and Zelma Wooters, in Edna, Kansas.
Ron proudly served three years in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956. With a rank of SP3, he served in the 82nd Airborne, Paratrooper Division. Ron was very proud to have graduated as a top paratrooper and was Honorably Discharged in 1956.
Soon after entering the Army, he married the love of his life, Betty Wilson, in 1954. Upon returning home from the service, in 1956, Ron and Betty settled in Shasta County, where they raised their five daughters. Ron began his career in the trucking industry, and accomplished his goal of being the owner/operator of his own trucking company. Ron's best times in life were spent driving his truck and being surrounded by family and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Betty; his parents and step father, Ben Speer; two brothers, Riley and Richard; great granddaughter, Jayd and son-in-law, Cooper.
Ron is survived by his five daughters, Debbie and husband, Harold, Cindie, Juli, Kellie and Staci; 16 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Ron also enjoyed his last few years of life with his companion and special friend, Shannon Williams; his lifelong friends, Bill and Retta Powell; and a great many other very special friends.
RON HELD A VERY SPECIAL PLACE IN ALL OUR HEARTS AND WILL BE DEARLY MISSED.
Services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 9:30 am, at The Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Northern California Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 18, 2019