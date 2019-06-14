Services
Blair's Direct Cremation and Burial Service, Inc.
5530 Mountain View Drive
Redding, CA 96003
530-527-0112
Menlo Park, CA. - Ronald "Ronnie" J. Simmons, 72, of Menlo Park, CA, passed away on June 4, 2019 in his Redding, CA home of 20 years.

Ronnie is survived by his wife Leslie Deauville Simmons of 57 years, 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.

Ronnie was a general manager for 30+ years and loved working with his hands. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on his favorite sports teams, SF Forty Niners, SF Giants and Warriors. He also loved riding in his boat and spending time on Lake Shasta and Lake Havasu with his best friend of 50 years, Howard Berry. Ronnie was always there to help friends and family at a drop of a dime.

To honor Ronnie's wishing, there will not be a service or celebration of life.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 14, 2019
