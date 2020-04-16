|
|
Ronald Taylor Prior
Redding - Ronald Taylor Prior passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 25, 2020 in Redding, CA due to complications from a large blood clot in his lungs. Ron was born in Rock Rapids, Iowa, youngest of 2 brothers and one sister, to Ester and John Prior. He grew up in the greater Los Angeles area and was drafted into the Army at age 22. After being stationed in Germany, he returned and settled in the Northern California area. Ron met his wife of 50 years, Gena Prior in Redding and then moved to Sacramento where they attended college and he trained as a respiratory therapist. After graduating, they returned to Redding where Ron enjoyed a long career at Redding Medical Center (SRMC) and eventually retired in 2003 after 25 years of service.
Throughout his life, Ron was always very active. Early on he was an avid runner completing and placing in many marathons, a few fifties and hundred milers. He was an active member of the SWEAT Running Club, directed the Turkey Trot 11 years (with the aid of his wife and family), and assisted with countless other local races and track meets. When he was no longer able to run, Ron turned to cycling with the same vigor. He was a 17 year member of the Shasta Wheelmen and attended many group rides. Under the Wheelmen, he was awarded the most miles ridden in a year award multiple times into his 60s (over 5000 miles in a year!). On group rides, he was known for his friendly demeanor and making certain that no one was left behind.
No matter the sport, Ron incorporated his love of travel into all adventures, he loved taking the backroads. He enjoyed local and U.S. history and would make certain that many of the family road trips included stops to national parks, historic landmarks and routes, as well as forts and battlegrounds. Together with his wife, they traveled via the backroads in their camper across the U.S. four times.
In addition to loving travel and sport, Ron played the trombone for over 38 years in various groups including the Shasta Community College Band and other brass ensembles. He enjoyed playing at the mall at Christmas as well as going to nursing homes to brighten the days of the residents.
Ron was happiest on his bike, a trail or the backroads while traveling with his wife and dog and stories with his social coffee group regarding all of the above. He was a great part of the local community and will be greatly missed by many, especially his loving wife Gena, daughter Darcey, and son Ryan.
A celebration of life will be held at the Veteran's Cemetery in Igo at a future date.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2020