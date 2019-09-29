|
|
Ronald Thomas Hanford
Redding - Ronald Thomas Hanford, 83, of Redding, passed away on August 17, 2019 of complications related to non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Born April 1, 1936 to a family of sportsmen and employed in the family car business, Ron enjoyed skiing, sports car racing, hunting, fishing, golf, tennis, and sailing.
He competed in ski racing during high school in the mid-50s and worked at Sugar Bowl Resort operating the ski lifts. During his required stint in the Army, Ron served in Alaska and on the Army Ski Patrol. He took up sports car racing in his Porsche Speedster in the late 50s and early 60s and participated in road competitions stretching from Laguna Seca in Monterey to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado. He once held his class record at Laguna, and eventually moved into a Formula One Junior for more advanced competition.
For many years the Hanford family owned Hanford Motors on Twin View Boulevard, first as Pontiac dealers and later adding a Volvo dealership to the mix. Ron once sold a Volvo to Bing Crosby and delivered it to his Rising River Ranch in Fall River, bringing back the Range Rover Crosby decided to trade in when he was unable to find reverse.
In the 60s and 70s, Ron's competitive focus turned to sailboat racing. He joined the Whiskeytown Sailing Club and sailed an FJ, Santana 20, Snipe, and finally an El Toro, participating in regattas throughout the west coast, as well as the annual Memorial Day Regatta for 45 consecutive years.
He also had an interest in photography and writing. Many of his photos were published in the Record Searchlight, and his articles on various sailing topics were published in sailing magazines. His letters to the editors of the Record Searchlight, San Francisco Chronicle, and the Wall Street Journal were frequently printed.
In the mid 70s, he began working in the trucking industry, a profession he found particularly enjoyable, since driving had always been a supreme pleasure. Ron drove for several log trucking companies in the Redding area including Emmet Baugh and Blue Ridge. After Blue Ridge transitioned out of logging, Ron received a call from Sierra Pacific, who was having trouble finding drivers with clean records who could back up a log truck on a dirt mountain road and also pass a drug test. In his seventies when he received that call, Ron drove for Sierra Pacific until his retirement.
In the 1990s, he discovered his love of motorcycling and became an avid long-distance rider, earning a "Sore Butt" award from the Iron Butt Association for riding over 1,000 miles in a 24-hour period. He also designed and pioneered the "Cape-to-Cape 80" Challenge Ride: from Cape Mendocino to Cape Hatteras, NC in 80 hours or less. This was especially demanding as it's not a straight shot by freeway; riders must be creative regarding the route. Ron completed that ride in under 80 hours.
In 1996 he noticed a young lady moving into the apartment across the way. A friendship with Pamela later developed over coffee, evolving into dinners, motorcycle adventures, regattas, and a wedding in 2004.
Drawing on his vast knowledge of north state roads big and small that his truck driving career afforded him, Ron created a map of the best motorcycling roads in northern California, including gas station locations, restaurant recommendations, and safety tips. Upon encountering a touring rider, he would hand out copies and promote the north state as one of the premiere areas to ride in the country. The actor Matt LeBlanc was once the recipient of a map and a recommended route while gassing up his motorcycle in Red Bluff.
Not a fan of sitcoms, Ron had no idea he was advising a celebrity until a fan came rushing over to request an autograph. LeBlanc had planned to start west on highway 36 from Red Bluff that evening, expecting to "stop at a motel" halfway to the coast. Ron advised against that idea, as cell phone service is iffy and there are no motels before Fortuna. LeBlanc thanked him and decided to spend the night in Red Bluff.
Ron was determined to remain active. He continued driving his truck during chemo treatments, sometimes working up to 70 hours a week. He once had a blood transfusion due to a low red blood cell count and participated in the Redwood Regatta the next day. Even after retiring at the age of 79, he continued sailing and motorcycling until side effects of chemo forced him to slow down. Hospitalized three times during summer of 2019, he worked valiantly to get back onto his feet and come home again.
He is survived by his loving wife Pamela, stepchildren Jennifer and Derek Highet, all of Redding; as well as his son Christopher, daughter-in-law Erin, and grandsons Adrian and Wyatt Hanford, all of Benicia, CA.
Services will be held in the Memorial Building at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery on October 4th at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at 5 p.m.
Donations may be made to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573; or to the Whiskeytown Sailing Club.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Sept. 29, 2019