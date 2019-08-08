|
Rose Marie Garcia Burns
Redding - Local Wintu Elder Rose Marie Garcia Burns also known as "Turtle Woman", was called upon by Great Grandfather to begin her journey home on July 31st, 2019. Rose is survived by her husband Robert Burns, as well as her sons Anthony, Michael, Lawrence and Thomas. Rose was the eldest sibling to eight sisters and seven brothers. Daughter of Melba Sisk Garcia and Rafael Mendoza Garcia. Rose is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
