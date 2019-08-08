Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Garcia Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Garcia Burns Obituary
Rose Marie Garcia Burns

Redding - Local Wintu Elder Rose Marie Garcia Burns also known as "Turtle Woman", was called upon by Great Grandfather to begin her journey home on July 31st, 2019. Rose is survived by her husband Robert Burns, as well as her sons Anthony, Michael, Lawrence and Thomas. Rose was the eldest sibling to eight sisters and seven brothers. Daughter of Melba Sisk Garcia and Rafael Mendoza Garcia. Rose is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.