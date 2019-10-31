Services
Rose Marie Malek Obituary
Rose Marie Malek

Rose Marie Malek passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on October 26, 2019 in Anderson. She was born September 14, 1930 to John and Mary Civette in Cleveland, Ohio.

She married her childhood sweetheart George Malek in 1952. They settled in Poway, CA where they raised their 4 children and enjoyed a good life.

Rose was a devoted wife, mother and volunteered in many community family organizations including Red Cross swimming and dance. She was a nurse aide with Poway School District. She lived in Anderson for the past 8 years.

Her daughter, Donnella Malek, preceded her in death in 1983. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Malek, 2 sons Don and Dan Malek; twin sisters Jean Hacket and Marie Civetta; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Rose's loving family will always remember her as their feisty Matriarch. A private family celebration of life will be held in Anderson.

Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society of No CA, Chico Branch.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
