Rosemary Ruth Strader Thomas
Rosemary Ruth Strader was born on April 28, 1921 in Roseville, California. She was raised by her mother and grandparents after losing her father and sister very young. Despite this hardship she thrived and often spoke of enjoying the days of driving her grandfather around on his house-calls as a doctor at the tender age of 12.
She graduated from the University of Pacific in 1944. This is where she met her husband, Bill Thomas. They fell in love at school and remained close even as he was called away to WWII. During WWII he proposed via letter and they were married shortly after the end of the war in November 1945. Together they raised three daughters; Valerie Flatt, Patricia Perry, and Rochelle Beyer.
Upon their move to Redding in 1960, Bill and Rosemary joined Pilgrim Congregational Church. Rosemary was an active member of the church until she passed. She taught preschool at the State Preschool located at the church for many years as well as providing and arranging flowers there for over 50 years.
As members of the Coastguard Auxiliary - Flotilla 39, she and Bill spent many summers patrolling Shasta Lake. With the dear friends they made in the Coastguard they led excursions through inland passage to Alaska as well as trailer trips across the country. In her own time, Rosemary volunteered at The Attic and Crestwood Convalescent Hospital, where she earned Volunteer of the Year.
Rosemary was an avid gardener all her life, perhaps stemming from her childhood belief that if you planted a feather a chicken would grow. As she aged, gardening was her passion, therapy, and refuge. She was a well respected and long-time member of the Wonderland Garden Club.
Even after her husband's death in 2001 Rosemary always had a positive outlook and enjoyed her life. On symphony nights she was known to stay out past midnight with her friend and neighbor Marge Bland both well into their 90s. Just when her family would start worrying she would show up with laughter still in her eyes.
Rosemary passed on December 18, 2019 with her family by her side. She is survived by three daughters; Valerie Flatt (Les), Patricia Perry (Jim), Rochelle Beyer (Mike), as well as five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Family services will be held in the spring of 2020. Donations may be made to Pilgrim Congregational Church or Wonderland Garden Club in lieu of flowers.
Hamlet tells us that Rosemary means pray, love, and remember. We know that she will live on through her family who loves her, prays for her, and remembers her as exceptional human who taught us all that when you're sad a surefire way to get through it is to eat a spoonful of peanut butter and tend your garden.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019