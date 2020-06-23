Ross Michael Ebster



It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that Ross passed away suddenly of a brain aneurysm on April 30, 2020. He was born on June 27, 1985 in Redding, California and graduated from Shasta High School in 2003. Ross was a skilled electrician and his work can be found all throughout Northern California.



Ross had a deep love for his family and enjoyed traveling to the coast to hike with his constant companion, his boxer Draper. Those who knew Ross, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Ross had so much goodness and capacity to bring happiness to others, that the world is a lesser place without him.



Ross will be missed everyday by his parents, Shirlee and David, his sister Sarah, his Neme, loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many great friends.



He was preceded in death by his Granny and Grandpa, Grandma Floy and his uncles Michael and Jerry.



A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 AM at Shasta Dam under the grove of evergreen trees. All are welcome to attend this celebration of his life.









