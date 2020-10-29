Roy Eugene "Gene" Toten Jr.



Gene Toten, a longtime law enforcement officer in Shasta County whose 33-year career was marked by integrity, fairness and honor, died from COVID-19 complications on Oct. 26 at the Vistas Assisted Living and Memory Care. He was 83.



Gene was born Jan. 25, 1937, to Roy Toten Sr. and Jennie in Tulare, Calif. His parents were seasonal agricultural workers from Oklahoma who relocated to Little Valley in eastern Shasta County when Gene was 8.



Gene graduated Fall River High School in 1955 and married his childhood sweetheart, Dorene, in 1956. Gene worked as a letter carrier with the Postal Service and attended Shasta College. He joined the Redding Police Department in 1962 and achieved the rank of Detective Sergeant four years later.



After earning a bachelor's degree at Chico State University, Gene was promoted to lieutenant and developed the STOP program to educate students about the dangers of drug abuse. He transferred to the Shasta County Sheriff's Department in 1972 and worked his way up to the rank of Captain. He was instrumental in construction of the Shasta County Jail.



He led the Sheriff's Mounted Posse and served as drill master for the Jr. Posse. Gene was a Shasta Union High School District trustee, a member of the Shasta Family YMCA board of directors and a member of the Redding Rotary Club.



Throughout his adult life, Gene was considered the "go-to guy" whose level-headed opinions were sought by many. A firm but fair lawman, several of his hundreds of friends were people he had arrested. He was a mentor to dozens of young police officers and deputies.



An exceptional athlete who boxed as a young man, played city league basketball and fast-pitch softball into his 40s and coached his two sons in a variety of sports. Gene also was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley Uhl-Toten; sons Dale Eugene (Darlene) and Ronald Wayne (Penny); brother, Jim; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorene.



Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at McDonald's Chapel in Redding. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to family members. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Shasta County Peace Officers Coalition, 300 Park Marina Circle, Redding, CA 96001.









