Roy Perry (Rip) Clark
Rip was born November 30, 1944, in Fall River Mills, Ca. and died February 24, 2020 at Dignity Health hospital in Redding, Ca.
Rip grew up in Burney, Ca. and graduated from Fall River High School. After high school he joined the Navy serving in Japan and Viet Nam. He worked all over the United States, Australia and New Zealand. After moving to Red Bluff he worked for the Green Barn Bar and Restaurant as a Bartender for many years before retiring and moving to Redding.
Rip leaves behind brothers Don (Lynda) and Rob (Kris) as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and his loving companion Spade.
Arrangements are being provided by Allan and Dahl Chapel, 530 243-1525, and services will be held Tuesday, March 17th at 12:30 at the Veterans Cemetery in Igo.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020