|
|
Roylin Dearing
Redding - Roy Dearing was born March 29, 1951 in Tulare, California the son of Carlos and Mabel Dearing.
Roy graduated from Westminster High School, class of 1969. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972 and in the reserves from 1972 to 1976. He earned a National Defense Service Medal as a sharpshooter.
After living most of his life in southern California and raising his family with first wife, Sandy, Roy moved to Redding.
He loved the lifestyle and went fishing regularly. He was a master woodworker and used his skills to start a small business. He loved gardening and chose to be outdoors as much as possible.
In 2009 Roy married his wife, Karla, in a beautiful service along the Sacramento River. They recently celebrated their tenth anniversary.
His greatest joy was "being" Santa at Mt. Shasta Mall from 2012 to 2017 where hundreds of children sat on his lap and told him their wishes.
Roy worked at Home Depot from 2005 until he retired in 2013. He loved working there and was a beloved member of their team.
He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Sandra; his sister, Carol; his brother, Fred; and his sister, Joyce.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karla; his children, Jason, Michael and Amber; his step-children, Jeremy, Brittany and Joshua; and ten grandchildren. Additional survivors include his Nephew, Ken Lawrence; Niece, Judi Miller and Nephew, Charlie Lawrence who all thought of him as their brother.
Service will be held at the Northern California Veteran's Cemetery in Igo, California (11800 Gas Point Road) on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.
Following, a Celebration of Life will be held at The Post Office Saloon, 1636 Market Street, Redding from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
All flowers can be delivered to the Igo Cemetery on October 8, 2019.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, 2019