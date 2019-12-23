|
Mrs. Ruby Ellen Conrad Stephens
Happy Valley - Mrs. Ruby Ellen Conrad Stephens, age 82, of Happy Valley, passed away Thursday morning, December 12, 2019 at Redding Mercy Medical Center.
She was born July 30, 1937 in Reedley California, a daughter of the late Isaac Raymond Conrad and Ella Magdalena Bruen. She was raised on a farm and fell in love with horses. In high school she enjoyed learning to play the violin and was on the Reedley High School swim team. In the summer of 1968 Ruby and her two sons moved from Reedley to Anderson, California.
Ruby was predeceased by husband Lowell Steven Stephens. She is survived by two sons, one daughter in law, and four grandchildren; James Harvey Conrad, Frank Alvin McGarvin, Stacy Dean McGarvin, Tess Amanda Conrad, Tifany Amber Conrad, Wesley McGarvin, Bradley McGarvin; Several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
She was a member of the California Gymkhana Association, Shasta County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Redding Women's Rodeo Association. Ruby enjoyed her ranch in Happy Valley, was devoted to her three horses, Buttermilk, My Prize, and Thunder, her dogs Rumi and Sasha, and cat Cowboy. She was a free spirit, had a lead foot while driving, and was in love with the western way of living. She was a passionate cowgirl and loved everything about horses, trail riding, barrel racing, rodeos, and being part of the Redding Women's Rodeo Association and Shasta County Sheriff Search and Rescue.
Ruby was a strong, determined, fun, independent, loving, and kind hearted woman. We will miss her everyday.
Special thanks to the wonderful doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, hospice nurses at Mercy Medical Center, and Tifany Conrad who was there by her side.
The funeral service will be held at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, Igo, CA on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00pm. The celebration of life reception will be held at the Redding Women's Rodeo Association club house following the funeral service.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019