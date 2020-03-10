|
|
Rufine Cora Coleman
Rufine Cora Coleman got her wings and took flight on 2/26/2020 to meet her sweetheart of 77 years.
She was born on 4/24/1925 in Boulder, Colorado. Her Parents and 5 girls moved to Parker Dam, Arizona. Her father got a job helping to build the Dam. This is where she met her husband Otis F Coleman. They married in 11/15/1942, they were blessed with 4 children, Otis E Coleman, Roy L Coleman, Dorothy C Edwards, and Renee R Ireland. 10 Grandchildren, Frank Green, Carla Edwards, Shelly Oswalt Saldana, Randy Coleman, Ronnie Coleman, Darrell Waggener, Kimberly Zanotti, Summer Coleman, Jennie Waggener, and Stephanie Waggener. 9 Great Grandchildren, Hayden Edwards, Trever Arnold, Trace Arnold, Bailey Arnold, Doniyah Zanotti, Kailey Zanotti, Giovanni Zanotti, Isabella Zanotti and Sophia Fields. 1 Great Great Grandson, Hayden Daniel Edwards.
She loved crafts of all kinds, she was always busy making something beautiful. Otis and Rufine were always doing something crafty together. She will be miss terribly by all those who knew her and loved her, but we are happy that she is reunited once again with her husband.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020