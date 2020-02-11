|
|
Russell Grey Moore
Russell Grey Moore passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at the age of 82 at Mercy Medical Hospital in Redding. His beloved wife Sidney and his daughter Susan were at his bedside.
Russ was born in Red Bluff on March 4th, 1937. After graduating from Willows High School in 1955, Russ enlisted and served for four years in the United States Air Force. In 1961 Russ met and married Sidney, the love of his live, and they remained happily married for 59 years. A short time later Russ successfully completed his training at the California Highway Patrol Academy, after which he served for 30 years in law enforcement, first as a member of the CHP and later as a member of the Napa County Sheriff's Department.
Russ was a member of a number of service organizations, including the Elks Club. He also loved to sing and was a member of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America (SPEBSQSA), where he sang lead. Russ and his wife Sidney enjoyed travelling in their R.V. and were able to visit all 48 of the contiguous United States both before and after his retirement.
Russ is survived by his wife Sidney, his daughter Susan Deicke, his brother Allen James Moore, and his grandchildren Monica and Greg Deicke.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020