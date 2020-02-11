Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Grey Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Grey Moore Obituary
Russell Grey Moore

Russell Grey Moore passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at the age of 82 at Mercy Medical Hospital in Redding. His beloved wife Sidney and his daughter Susan were at his bedside.

Russ was born in Red Bluff on March 4th, 1937. After graduating from Willows High School in 1955, Russ enlisted and served for four years in the United States Air Force. In 1961 Russ met and married Sidney, the love of his live, and they remained happily married for 59 years. A short time later Russ successfully completed his training at the California Highway Patrol Academy, after which he served for 30 years in law enforcement, first as a member of the CHP and later as a member of the Napa County Sheriff's Department.

Russ was a member of a number of service organizations, including the Elks Club. He also loved to sing and was a member of the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America (SPEBSQSA), where he sang lead. Russ and his wife Sidney enjoyed travelling in their R.V. and were able to visit all 48 of the contiguous United States both before and after his retirement.

Russ is survived by his wife Sidney, his daughter Susan Deicke, his brother Allen James Moore, and his grandchildren Monica and Greg Deicke.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -