Russell Wayne Hovis went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020. Born to Claude and Stella Hovis in Carbondale Colorado February 8, 1938 he was a fun loving jovial prankster and was loved by all who met him. Russ graduated from high school in Burns Oregon in 1956 where he worked at the local mill and join the National Guard He moved to Redding California and worked in road construction and was a proud member of the Teamsters Union. He loved to "run cows "as well as fish and hunt. He passed peacefully in his daughters arms on Wednesday morning. He had 3 children Gerry (deceased), Charlotte and Mona (deceased) 5 grandchildren; Karen, Frank, Jaclyn, Nathan and Kayla. 10 great grandchildren and his loving Sierra Oaks family. He did not want any services. Any condolences can be mailed to 3335 Placer St. Suite 209 Redding CA 96001



"We will miss his stories and his laughter"









