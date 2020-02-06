|
|
Ruth Erma Miller
Ruth Erma Miller, our beloved Mom, Grandmother, Sister-in-law, Aunt and good friend passed away at the age of 76 on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born on December 6, 1943 in San Jose, Ca. to Charles and Ethel Miller. Ruth is predeceased by her parents and her husband Robert (Bob) Miller. She worked for 30 years at the Enterprise School District as a resource aide and at Marshall's Florist and Fine Gifts.
For many years, she enjoyed the outdoors with her husband, Bob, up in the Trinities at her folks place. She was a very good seamstress and enjoyed working with her hands, whether it was making jewelry, cooking a fine meal, baking, making wall hangings and gardening, which led to her newest venture, the Garden Club. Her dogs, Missey and Marley were her constant companions.
Ruth is survived by her daughters: Terry Browning or Redding, CA and Robin Miller of Mililani, HI, and son-in-law Scott Browning. Her much loved grandchildren also survive her: Madison Browning, Janie Browning, Nick Malae and Sloan Malae.
She will be in our hearts forever.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at the Sheraton Redding Hotel at Turtlebay on February 15, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020