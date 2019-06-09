|
|
Ruth G Seifert
Tacoma, WA - Born June 29, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri, and passed peacefully on April 26, 2019 at the age of 92 in Tacoma, Washington.
She lived many years in Redding, Weaverville, Anderson and Yreka, California with the past 6 years in the Silverdale, Washington area.
She was the daughter of Raymond Marler and Eathel Hail Marler.
She was the wife of Warren Seifert. They were married in 1947 and have remained so even after Warren's passing in 2006.
She was the mother of Peggy Moran of Boulder Creek, California, and Michael Seifert with his wife Jana of Huntley, Montana.
She was the grandmother of 8, great grandmother of 10, and great great grandmother of 2.
She was also a granddaughter, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, an aunt, a cousin, a neighbor and a friend to many.
She was a member of both the Rebekah Assembly Yreka Lodge #19 and the 2018 Stella Chapter No. 39 Lodges.
The memories of her life; the joys, sadness and the people who love her so dearly were lost in the past several years due to Dementia/Alzheimer's. She is now at peace.
If you are wanting to do something for Ruth and the future please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America either online or by check to 322 8th Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. This will help in further research so that maybe they can find a cure for this terrible life robbing disease.
Yreka funeral arrangements are by combined forces of Girdner Funeral Chapel, Evergreen Cemetery and IOOF Lodge #19 in Yreka, California.
Her remains rest in Yreka, California. A small Odd Fellows gravesite ceremony is planned for June 29, 2019 at 2:00.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 9, 2019