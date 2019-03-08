|
Ruth Jean (Worthington) Sargent
Fieldbrook - Ruth Jean (Worthington) Sargent, 94, a former resident of the Gales Creek community, late of Fieldbrook, California, died Monday evening, February 18, 2019.
Graveside Services were held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in Gales Creek, Oregon.
RUTH JEAN SARGENT was born October 24, 1924 in Vernonia, Oregon the daughter of the late Millard Albert Worthington and Zanna Lorena (Van Dorn) Worthington. She was raised and received her education in the Gales Creek community, having been a graduate of the Forest Grove High School Class of 1942.
She was united in marriage to Phillip Sargent on January 8 , 1943 in Portland, Oregon. Following their marriage they resided in the communities of Forks, Washington; Fieldbrook, California; and Redding, California. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip on July 26, 2009 in Redding, California, after celebrating 67 years of marriage together.
She worked in food service for the McKinleyville, Arcata., and Central Valley High Schools.Among her special interests, she enjoyed volunteering in PTA for her children's school, being a cub scout leader, a campfire leader, gardening in her beautiful yard, and fishing with her husband, children, and grandchildren as well as enjoying many lady's bible studies.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Michael and Katherine Sargent, Catherine and Dann Brauning, of Fieldbrook, California; Janice and Rex Cerro, of Red Bluff, California.
Her sister Anne Mazetier of Portland, Oregon. Also surviving are her 10 grandchildren and their spouses, 29 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews, and countless dear friends.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in her memory.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 8, 2019