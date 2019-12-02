|
Ruth V. Bremer
06/12/54-11/11/19
Ruth V. Bremer passed away in her home on November 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents LeRoy and Margaret Levens and brother David Levens. She will be loved and missed by her daughter Crystal Bremer (Richard), sister Mary Hayes (Mike), brother Kenneth Levens (Jennifer), numerous nieces and nephews, and good friends. A longtime resident of Redding, she graduated from Shasta High School In 1972 and worked at the local Safeway for over 30 years. She was kind, generous, and thoughtful. Because of her fondness for animals, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Haven Humane Society or the SPCA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019