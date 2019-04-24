|
|
Sally Ann Miranda
Redding - On the evening of April 18, 2019, Sally Ann Miranda passed away peacefully after a brief, courageous battle with cancer. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and a wife who devoted her life to being the best at each of these.
Born Sally Ann Locke on November 15, 1938 in Santa Maria, she was a proud 10th generation Californian, who grew up by the ocean, loved the sea, enjoyed cooking, camping, swimming, eating seafood and a good BBQ.
Her initial S didn't just stand for Sally. She was silly, "salty", spunky, but most of all she was Sunshine, with a capital S. Her life was a living example of optimism, positivity and finding joy in the simplest of pleasures. She loved sewing, painting, reading, writing in her journals, and had a fondness for candles and fresh flowers.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Manuel Miranda, and survived by 4 daughters, Rebecca, Melissa, Elizabeth and Karen. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. To each of you who have known Sally in her fruitful journey with us, her graveside service will be held on May 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM at McDonald's Chapel in Redding.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 24, 2019