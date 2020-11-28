Sally Ann Sellers



Sally Ann Sellers, beloved mother of Lance, Cristene, and Dwain passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.



Sally was born in Worland, Wyoming on November 23, 1933. She attended Asbury College in Kentucky for two years before transferring to the University of Wyoming, Laramie where she obtained an Associate degree in Nursing and met her husband, John Sellers. John and Sally were married in Worland, Wyoming on August 18, 1957, and soon moved to Southern California. A year later, the couple moved to Redding, California.



In the summer of 1961, John, Sally and a friend built their own home in Shasta Lake where they raised their family. Their first son, Lance, was 3 years old at the time. Their daughter Cristene was born the day they raised the first wall. Their second son, Dwain, was born two years later.



In the mid 1970s, Sally returned to school and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from California State University, Chico in 1978. Sally worked for many years as a nurse in the nursery ICU at Mercy Hospital in Redding.



By 1989, both John and Sally were retired and they enjoyed many years traveling in their 5th wheel, spending time with their extended family in Wyoming and their children and grandchildren in California.



Sally enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing, playing the piano, photography and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, homemaker, and friend. She was very creative and enjoyed learning new things. She loved to take care of other people and she was a wonderful, empathetic listener.



Sally was preceded in death by John, her husband of 53 years, her parents and her brother Bruce. Sally is survived by her sister Maxine, her brother Robert, her three children Lance (Linda), Cristene (Bob) and Dwain (Shannon), her two grandchildren Shawnice and Lane, her two step-grandchildren Melissa and Mathew and six step-great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Lavender Hills Assisted Living for their excellent and loving care of Sally for the past 4 years. They are particularly grateful for the love and kindness the Lavender Hills staff showed Sally during these difficult months of the pandemic.



Due to the pandemic, the family will have a small private graveside service. In memory of Sally, the family requests that donations be made to her favorite local charity, The Good News Rescue Mission at 2842 S Market St, Redding, CA 96001-3215.



Funeral arrangements by McDonald's Chapel, Redding, CA.









